Mexico 2nd qtr private spending up 1.5 pct qtr/qtr

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending rose 1.5 percent during the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period,the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Private spending was 6.5 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Aggregate demand increased 2.2 percent from the previous quarter, and was up 4.8 percent from the same quarter in 2021. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

