Mexican utility CFE's $16 bln investment plan faces risks -Moody's

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that Mexican state utility CFE's investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos ($16.09 billion) through 2026 faces financial and execution risks.

Moody's said CFE could face reduced access to debt markets in the future due to a lack of clear policies on renewable energies and carbon emissions reductions by the Mexican government and the company.

($1 = 20.2950 Mexican pesos)

