Mexican Unifin's debt restructuring is negative for other fincos -Moody's
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican leasing firm Unifin's debt restructuring is credit negative and could reflect tight refinancing conditions for Mexican financial institutions, Moody's rating agency said on Friday.
"Unifin's restructuring and cessation of principal and interest payments will negatively affect Mexico's smaller finance institutions, whose own liquidity profiles and funding sources are strained by heightened global volatility and investors wary of Mexico's," non-bank financial institution sector, Moody's said in its report.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo