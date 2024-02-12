Mexican tycoon Slim expresses interest in growing stake in Talos oil projects

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim said on Monday he is interested in growing his company's stake in U.S.-based oil company Talos Energy's TALO.N projects, after the billionaire businessman bought a stake last year in a major offshore project discovered by Talos.

Slim, Mexico's richest person, said increasing his stake in Talos' Mexican subsidiary would depend on other unspecified factors, while adding that he is most interested in potential investments in Houston-based Talos' overall portfolio.

"It depends on the conditions," said Slim, referring to possibly growing the stake of his holding company Grupo Carso GCARSOA1.MX in Talos' local unit. "But definitely. Investing in the parent company... interests us," he added.

Slim spoke at a press conference in Mexico City.

Talos discovered the Zama oil deposit in Mexico's territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, but later lost rights to operate the potentially lucrative find to state oil company Pemex, which holds the rights to an adjacent area where Zama extends.

Last September, Talos completed a $125 million transaction with Grupo Carso that involved the sale of 49.9% of its subsidiary Talos Mexico.

At the time, Talos CEO Tim Duncan stressed that 2024 would be "an important year for that asset" with progress being made in particular on its engineering design.

While Zama's operator and largest shareholder is Pemex, which has a 50.4% stake, Grupo Carso holds 17.4%. Europe's Wintershall Dea has another 19.8% and Harbour Energy the remaining 12.4%.

Last week, Mexico's oil regulator approved a Pemex request to modify Zama's development plan. Pemex had sought to cut the budget from more than $1.24 billion to just under $70 million and delay some related infrastructure projects.

Zama is expected to eventually pump up to 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) of medium crude and associated gas.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Marguerita Choy)

