Mexican tycoon returns to Twitter, decries account suspension

Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A defiant Ricardo Salinas was back on Twitter on Thursday after the U.S. company briefly suspended the Mexican billionaire for violating its abusive behavior policy.

By Thursday evening, he was tweeting again from his own account, posting a photo of himself in dark sunglasses with superimposed text: "THE SALINATOR" and "I'LL BE BACK".

He also posted a photo of a wolf baring its teeth, adding: "Throw me to the wolves, and I'll come back leading the pack."

