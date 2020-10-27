US Markets

Mexican trade surplus narrows, but export recovery gathers pace

Dave Graham Reuters
Mexico's trade surplus with the rest of the world shrank in September as imports picked up faster than exports during a burgeoning recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's trade surplus with the rest of the world shrank in September as imports picked up faster than exports during a burgeoning recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, figures fromthe national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Tuesday.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, Mexico posted a trade surplus for the fourth month in a row, narrowing to $5.125 billion from over $6.4 billion in August, the data showed.

Compared with the previous month, total exports increased by 0.9% in adjusted terms, whereas imports, which have lagged in the recovery, were up by 5.3%, the data showed.

Nevertheless, in unadjusted terms exports were up on the previous year for the first time since the pandemic began, rising by 3.7% from September 2019. In adjusted terms, the export total was down 1.0% from a year earlier, INEGI said.

By contrast, total imports were still down 8.5% year-on-year in unadjusted terms and 13.0% in adjusted terms.

In unadjusted terms, the trade surplus was $4.385 billion.

