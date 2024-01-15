News & Insights

Mexican tortilla maker Gruma to build $89 million plant

January 15, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexican tortilla maker Gruma's subsidiary Mission Foods Mexico will spend 1.5 billion pesos ($89 million) over the next six to eight years to build a production plant in the coastal state of Yucatan, Gruma said on Monday.

The plant is expected to ship out 56,000 metric tons a year of product to the region as well as the southern U.S. and Caribbean countries such as the Dominican Republic, Gruma said in a statement.

The plant will create more than 800 jobs, Gruma added.

Gruma is one of the world's top producers of tortillas, corn flour and flatbreads. ($1 = 16.8722 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO GRUMA/

