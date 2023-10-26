Mexican tequila maker Becle loses $1 billion in market value after profit slump

By Sarah Morland

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer, lost $1.26 billion in market value on Thursday after a stronger peso battered profit margins to their lowest level since going public.

Becle's share price nosedived around 16%, as 2.6 million shares changed hands, setting the stock on track for its biggest single-day percentage decline since it began trading 6-1/2 years ago.

Becle, which makes Jose Cuervo tequila as well as upscale rum, vodka and whiskey brands, saw its core margin shrink to what Santander analysts called Becle's lowest since the company's initial public offering.

The distiller was especially hit by a stronger peso, which gained 14% to the dollar over the year ending Sept. 30. Last year, three-quarters of its sales were generated in foreign currencies, mainly in U.S. dollars.

Becle's results significantly missed forecasts "across the board," Santander said.

While peso-denominated earnings declined across all of Becle's regions and categories, volumes it sold outside of the U.S. also shrunk in what the company attributed to economic challenges in Europe and Latin America slowing customers' liquor spending.

"While the European outlook remains challenging, we are confident in our ability to maximize our take-up of consumer spending in the fourth quarter," said regional director Gordon Dron.

Becle said it would continue shifting into the premium-priced liquor market, adding it planned capital spending in the lower range of $200 million to $225 million this year.

When stripping out the effects of foreign exchange, annual sales are still expected to grow by a high-single digit, Becle said.

The company said there are early signs of a trend in lower prices for agave - the prickly plant used to distill tequila - but this was unlikely to materially affect earnings until the second half of next year.

Hiking prices across its labels only partially offset higher production costs from older inventories, it added.

($1 = 18.2083 Mexican pesos)

