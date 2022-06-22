US Markets

Mexican telecom firm Telmex and union reach contract agreement to raise salary 4.5% for some workers: govt

Kylie Madry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Telmex, the Mexican telecommunications firm controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, reached a contract agreement with its union to raise salaries up to 4.5% for some workers, Mexico's government announced on Wednesday.

Employees making under 1,122.22 pesos, or around $56 a day, will receive the 4.5% bump, while those making more than that amount will receive a 50.50 peso ($2.52) raise plus a 1.1026% increase to benefits, the government said in a press release.

