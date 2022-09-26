Mexican steelmaker Deacero to invest $590 mln through 2024 to meet national demand

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexican steelmaker Grupo Deacero said on Monday it would invest 12 billion pesos (around $590 million) through 2024 to boost its production by around 1 million tonnes a year to meet national demand.

Half of the earmarked funds will be spent this year, while the other half will be spent over 2023 and 2024, the company said in a statement.

Deacero, which describes itself as Mexico's largest steel recycler, said it will use the funds to buy heavy machinery and equipment and expand its workforce. It added that some of the funds would go toward its sustainability practices, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Will Dunham)

