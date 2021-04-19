Mexican steel magnate pays $217 mln damages in graft case, walks free

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Alonso Ancira, chairman of a leading Mexican steelmaker, was released from pre-trial detention on corruption charges after agreeing to pay $216.7 million in damages, the country's judiciary council said on Monday.

The case relates to the purchase by state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) under a previous government of a run-down fertilizer plant from the businessman, chairman of the board at Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) AHMSA.MX.

Mexico's serving President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year said he would be happy to settle the case in return for around $200 million he estimated had been overpaid for the plant in 2014 in a deal that involved allegations of bribery.

Ancira agreed to pay the damages in three installments between now and 2023, authorities said in a statement.

AHMSA declined to comment on Monday, but has previously said Ancira was innocent of corruption accusations.

Ancira could not immediately be reached for comment.

The executive was detained in Spain in 2019 in relation with a Mexican investigation into the fertilizer deal and alleged corruption within Pemex. The latter declined to comment on Monday.

In February, Mexican authorities brought Ancira home from Spain to face corruption charges and held him in pre-trial detention. A Spanish court had rejected Ancira's claim that he was the victim of political persecution, and ordered his extradition.

"The procedure is suspended," Mexico's judiciary council said in a statement. "By virtue of this, the precautionary measure is lifted and his immediate release is ordered."

Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive officer of Pemex, was also extradited from Spain to face corruption charges, in part over the investigation into the state oil company's costly purchase of the out-of-service fertilizer plant.

Lozoya could not immediately be reached for comment. He has previously said the former government ran a scheme to channel bribes through him, a claim that leading officials of the last government have denied.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

