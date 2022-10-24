Mexican state-run Pemex production costs rise 24%, says CEO

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Production costs for Mexican state-run oil company Pemex rose almost 24% from $14.85 a barrel in 2021 to $18.38 a barrel in 2022, the firm's Chief Executive Octavio Romero said Monday.

The rise is due to an increase in contributions to state coffers, Romero said in front of Mexico's Congress.

However, Romero said the firm nevertheless hopes to close out the year with "pretty good figures."

Pemex, one of the world's most heavily indebted state-run firms, should see its 2022 debt drop to $105.452 billion from $109 billion a year earlier, he said.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

