Mexican state oil company Pemex has contracted oil hedge for 2020 - CEO

Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday the company has contracted its oil hedge for 2020, which protects its revenues from a potential drop in international oil prices.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.