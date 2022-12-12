US Markets

Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise

December 12, 2022 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A northern Mexican state reintroduced the obligatory use of face masks in closed public spaces, officials said on Monday, in a bid to reduce rising COVID-19 infections, as well as the spread of other respiratory diseases.

The health minister of Nuevo Leon state, home to Mexico's third-biggest city Monterrey, highlighted the updated guidelines in a news conference, and said that the measure will go into effect immediately.

Official figures show Nuevo Leon is one of the areas with the highest concentrations of COVID-19 in Mexico, with new daily cases ticking up to nearly 120 at the start of last week; the highest level since September.

Around 86% of the state's population have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the latest figures, meaning the COVID risk is classified at "medium." Locally, the benchmark for a "low risk" environment is a 90% vaccination rate.

Mexico's federal government removed the recommendation to wear a face mask in open spaces in October, though it was never legally required.

