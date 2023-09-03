Mexican Senator Xochitl Galvez hailed as opposition candidate for 2024 election

Changes headline, changes lead, adds color for supporters' rally in paragraph 3, quotes from Xochitl Galvez in paragraphs 4 and 5, and quote from supporters in paragraphs 6 and 7

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters celebrated the nomination of Mexican Senator Xochitl Galvez on Sunday as the 2024 presidential candidate of an opposition alliance set to take on the country's ruling party.

Galvez, a spirited communicator who has energized the opposition, is seen as the main candidate to take on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), which is due to announce its own candidate on Sept. 6.

"Problems are not fixed with ideologies, they are fixed with solutions," she added, in an apparent reference to Lopez Obrador.

Supporters could be heard chanting "we are going to win" as they waved flags and banners supporting Galvez's nomination and the alliance.

Representatives of the coalition, the center-right PAN, the leftist PRD and the once-powerful PRI party - which supported Galvez at the expense of its own challenger, Beatriz Paredes - had called for Galvez's nomination earlier in the week.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Cassandra Garrison, additional reporting by Alberto Fajardo and Liamar Ramos; editing by Deepa Babington and Diane Craft)

