Mexican same-store retail sales up 46.8% y/y in April, ANTAD says

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's same-store retail sales jumped by 46.8% in April, compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Tuesday.

The sharp rebound is due to a low base of comparison after Mexico's shopping industry was hit by coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions last year, ANTAD said.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

