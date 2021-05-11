US Markets

Mexican same-store retail sales up 46.8% y/y in April, ANTAD says

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Mexico's same-store retail sales jumped by 46.8% in April, compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Tuesday.

The sharp rebound is due to a low base of comparison after Mexico's shopping industry was hit by coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions last year, ANTAD said.

