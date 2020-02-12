Mexican same-store retail sales up 4.3% in January

US Markets

Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales rose 4.3% at its members' stores in January, compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at nearly 60,000 department stores in the country, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

($1 = 18.6354 Mexican pesos)

