Mexican same-store retail sales rise 11.7% y/y in February -ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's same-store retail sales rose 11.7% in February compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Thursday.

The figure reflects sales at more than 46,000 stores that have been open for at least a year.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

