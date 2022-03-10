Mexican same-store retail sales rise 11.7% y/y in February -ANTAD
MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's same-store retail sales rose 11.7% in February compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Thursday.
The figure reflects sales at more than 46,000 stores that have been open for at least a year.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)
((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system