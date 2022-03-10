US Markets

Mexican same-store retail sales rise 11.7% y/y in February -ANTAD

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's same-store retail sales rose 11.7% in February compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Thursday.

The figure reflects sales at more than 46,000 stores that have been open for at least a year.

