Mexican same-store retail sales fell 8.2% in January: ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales fell by 8.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at department stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

