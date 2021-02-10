US Markets

Mexican same-store retail sales fell 8.2% in January: ANTAD

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales fell by 8.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales fell by 8.2% in January compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at department stores, including chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least one year.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More