Mexican retailer Walmex posts slight bump in fourth quarter profits

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

February 14, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX on Wednesday posted a 1.18% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, fueled by solid same-store sales growth in Mexico and Central America, the region where the global company operates.

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, reported a net profit of 14.99 billion pesos ($883 million), according to a filing.

Quarterly revenue at the department store and grocery chain known as Walmex rose 6.6% from the same quarter a year earlier to reach 253.68 billion pesos.

Walmex noted in its filing that it opened 101 new stores during the October-to-December period, 93 of which are located in Mexico.

The retail giant added that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the fourth quarter rose 5.4% to total 26.70 billion pesos.

($1= 16.9666 Mexican pesos at the end of December)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

