Mexican retail sales inch up in May, but major weakness persists

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales nudged up 0.8% in May from April, but posted another massive drop on an annual basis due to lockdown measures adopted in the coronavirus pandemic, data from the national statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Compared with May 2019, sales decreased by 23.7% in May, a marginal improvement on the previous month when the decline was 23.8%, figures from the agency known as INEGI showed.

Mexico imposed a voluntary lockdown of the economy in late March, which led to many shops closing and retail sales tumbling 22.5% in April from March, according to revised data.

Mexico gingerly began reopening its economy in late May, with many big retail chains in the capital Mexico City opening their doors in June and early July.

"The near-term outlook for household consumption of goods and services remains negative due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both domestic and external demand and the underwhelming policy response, particularly on the fiscal front," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

