US Markets

Mexican restaurant operator Alsea to close 100 low-performing units this year

Contributors
Laura Gottesdiener Reuters
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Published

Mexico's Alsea plans to close more than 100 low-performing units across its markets by year's end, executives said in a call with analysts on Thursday, after the restaurant operator posted a net loss in the second quarter due to coronavirus lockdowns. [nL2N2ET2AH]

MONTERREY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alsea plans to close more than 100 low-performing units across its markets by year's end, executives said in a call with analysts on Thursday, after the restaurant operator posted a net loss in the second quarter due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The company ALSEA.MX, which operates franchises of Starbucks, Domino's Pizza, Burger King and other eatery chains in various markets worldwide with a total of 4,256 units, also said it was considering closing brands that have notreached required sales levels.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular