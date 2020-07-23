Mexican restaurant operator Alsea to close 100 low-performing units this year

MONTERREY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alsea plans to close more than 100 low-performing units across its markets by year's end, executives said in a call with analysts on Thursday, after the restaurant operator posted a net loss in the second quarter due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The company ALSEA.MX, which operates franchises of Starbucks, Domino's Pizza, Burger King and other eatery chains in various markets worldwide with a total of 4,256 units, also said it was considering closing brands that have notreached required sales levels.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

