Mexican restaurant operator Alsea sees profit dip due to higher taxes

Adds details about EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX reported on Monday a 30.7% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, dipping to 579 million pesos ($29.7 million) compared to gains in the year-ago period, hit by an increase in taxes.

Alsea's quarterly revenue grew 14.4% from the year-ago quarter, reaching 19.15 billion pesos, the company said in a filing,and beating Refinitiv's forecast of 18.86 billion pesos.

The Mexico City-based company, which operates Starbucks cafes as well as Domino's Pizza and Burger King restaurants among other chains, raked in 3.48 billion pesos in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter, down 18.4% from the same three-month period in the previous year.

Alsea operates in 11 countries across Latin America and in Europe.

($1 = 19.5089 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.