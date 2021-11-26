Markets
Mexican Regulators Approve Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Merger Proposal

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU), on Friday, announced that they have received the regulatory pre-transaction control approvals from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission or COFECE and the Mexican Federal Telecommunications Institute or IFT for the previously announced merger proposal of KCS and CP.

Shareholders of CP and KCS are scheduled to vote on the proposed transaction on December 8 and 10, respectively. Upon approval, the deal is expected to conclude two business days later on December 14, the companies said in a statement.

According to the agreement signed earlier this year, CP had agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $29 billion, including $3.8 billion of outstanding debt of KCS.

The proposed transaction, which was approved by the boards of both the companies, values KCS at $275 per share.

"This important milestone marks the next step on our path to creating the first single-line rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada," commented Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer.

