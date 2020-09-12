Mexican regulator extends permission for Pemex to distribute high-sulfur diesel

By Sharay Angulo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator has extended a deadline for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex that would have required it to only produce, distribute and sell cleaner diesel in some parts of the country.

Diesel with high sulfur content, such as the one Mexico's main crude produces, has fallen out of favor in some parts of the world because of the environmental impact.

The resolution by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), dated Aug. 27 but only recently published, gives Pemex PEMX.UL, as the state oil company is known, another six months from the moment the coronavirus measures are rolled back.

Pemex had requested the extension, arguing that its business was hit after measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic curbed demand for its refined products.

In April, the CRE had authorized Pemex to supply diesel with up to 500 parts per million (ppm), considered "dirty" by international standards. This resolution was set to expire on Sept. 1.

This specific extension applies only to certain areas in the central states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz, an official document shows.

Critics said the extension gives Pemex an unfair advantage since private companies are obliged to comply with the standard on the quality of oil products.

The CRE argued that Pemex was already granted permission to distribute ultra-low sulphur diesel as well as diesel with up to 500 ppm in much of the rest of the country until 2025.

The norm was created under the last government but the industry has since argued that Mexico does not produce enough cleaner diesel to satisfy the demand.

Pemex also said it would produce more diesel with up to 500ppm because demand for jet fuel has dropped as the airline industry came to a near-standstill because of the pandemic.

