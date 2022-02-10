Mexican regulator authorizes America Movil's Telcel to offer 5G services

Adds America Movil decline to comment

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's telecommunications regulator authorized Telcel, an arm of America Movil AMXL.MX, to offer 5G services, paving the way for what the watchdog called the largest 5G commercial network in Latin America.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute, IFT, approved the modification of 18 concession titles, the regulator said in a statement late Wednesday, enabling Telcel to launch its anticipated 5G services in its home country within frequency bands in the 3450-3550 MHz segment.

Executives at America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, told investors earlier on Wednesday that they expected to roll out 5G this year in 90% of the company's markets.

"With this, Telcel will be able to put into operation the largest 5G commercial network in Latin America.... In this way, our country is at the forefront in the deployment of fifth generation mobile services," the IFT said in a statement.

Telcel will pay Mexico more than 900 million pesos ($44.05 million) per year in fees for the authorization, in accordance with federal law, the IFT said.

America Movil declined to comment.

The authorization for 5G services comes weeks after the regulator scuttled the company's long-term goal of entering the Mexican pay TV market.

Deemed a "preponderant agent" by the IFT due to its market share, America Movil had been barred from providing pay TV in Mexico since the privatization of state telecom firm Telmex in the early 1990s. That later evolved into America Movil.

($1 = 20.4319 Mexican pesos)

