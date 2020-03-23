US Markets

Mexican referendum rejects U.S. Modelo brewer in new investment blow

David Alire Garcia Reuters
MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday that local residents voted by about 76% to reject the completion of a more than $1 billion Constellation Brands brewery already under construction, another major blow to investor confidence.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador backed the vote in the northern city of Mexicali, as he has in other high-profile projects including a partially-built airport, as local activists argued that water supplies have been put at risk by the project.

U.S.-based Constellation brews Modelo, Corona, and other Mexican beers for export to mostly American drinkers, and had already secured all the government permits it needed for the project. The company has previously said it would consider other locations if Mexico became problematic.

