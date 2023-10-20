Mexican real estate trust Fibra Next to go public later this year

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Nearshoring Experts and Technology, or Fibra Next, plans to launch its initial public offering of securities this year, according to filings with the country's main stock exchange on Thursday.

The creation of Fibra Next, made up of assets of parent trust Fibra Uno, was approved by investors earlier this month to take advantage of the "nearshoring" trend, or multinationals moving operations closer to the United States.

According to a draft notice, Fibra Next will comprise 196 properties, with most serving logistics firms.

The document did not specify the number of real estate investment trust certificates that will be placed on the market, or their pricing.

BBVA, Merrill Lynch, BTG Pactual, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup's Mexico arm are managing the offering, according to the prospectus.

Fibra Uno leads Mexico's real estate trust market, holding a portfolio of more than 600 properties at the end of the second quarter.

The trusts are instruments equivalent to U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, and their certificates operate on the stock market similarly to shares.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chizu Nomiyama)

