Mexican production of Sputnik V vaccine likely by late June - health ministry

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June, as the government reviews its emergency use authorization this week, the Mexican health ministry said on Friday.

