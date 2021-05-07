US Markets

Mexican production of Sputnik V vaccine likely by late June - health ministry

Adriana Barrera Reuters
Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June, as the government reviews its emergency use authorization this week, the Mexican health ministry said on Friday.

