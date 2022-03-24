Mexican president's allies seek to approve electricity reform before Easter

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - The allies of Mexico's president in the Chamber of Deputies are seeking to approve a constitutional reform that would give the state greater control of the electricity sector before the end of Easter week, the coordinator of the ruling party in the lower chamber said on Thursday.

Ignacio Mier, head of the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies, said the party will start working next week on the final draft of the initiative backed by President Andres Manuel López Obrador.

The proposal will be discussed on April 11 by the lower chamber's energy commission and voted on the following day, Mier said. Finally, it will be debated in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on April 13, he added.

In February, the president of the chamber's energy commission, Manuel Rodriguez, told Reuters that Morena wanted to approve the reform, with some adjustments, before the end of April, but did not have the two-thirds of the votes needed to do so.

The reform aims to put the electricity sector in the hands of the state-owned Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), as well as eliminate some permits and regulatory bodies and guarantee the nation's dominion over coveted lithium reserves.

Business leaders and U.S. officials have expressed concerns that the reform could deter private investment and trigger international legal disputes.

The ruling Morena party and its allies from the Green and Labor parties control 280 seats in the lower house, but they need 53 additional votes to pass the initiative.

If approved by the deputies, the reform would be sent on April 14 to the Senate, where Morena needs 15 additional votes to reach the two-thirds majority.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Leslie Adler)

