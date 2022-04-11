Mexican president wins 92% support in recall election; turnout near 18% - electoral institute

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Nearly 92% of voters backed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to stay in office in a recall election, results from Mexico's electoral institute showed on Monday.

With over 99% of votes counted, the electoral institute said turnout in the Sunday vote was close to 18%, well below a threshold of 40% for it to be binding.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

