Mexican president urges US trade deal ratification as politics cloud outlook

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he does not want the ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement left until the eve of the November 2020 presidential election in the United States.

Canada, the United States and Mexico signed the agreement last year, but ratification has stalled in the U.S. Congress. The launch of a formal impeachment effort against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday could further dampen hopes of a fast legislative passage.

"We don't want it to wait until the eve of the election, it's better if this gets resolved soon. It's in the interest of all three nations," Lopez Obrador told journalists during his daily press briefing.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Lopez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

