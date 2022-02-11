US Markets
BKR

Mexican president urges son to explain finances over Texas home

Contributor
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged one of his children to explain how he makes a living as he denied that any conflict of interest had arisen from a property that his son and daughter-in-law allegedly rented in Texas.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged one of his children to explain how he makes a living as he denied that any conflict of interest had arisen from a property that his son and daughter-in-law allegedly rented in Texas.

Nonprofit group Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity and news outlet Latinus last month reported that the couple had rented a home from an executive of a company doing business with state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL (Pemex) from 2019 to 2020.

Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference that no conflict of interest had arisen from the arrangement, and that none of his children had any links to government business.

However, he said he hoped that the son in question, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran, would explain "how he makes a living."

According to the media reports, the house was owned by a former executive at U.S. oil services provider Baker Hughes Co BKR.N, a company with longstanding business ties to Pemex.

The executive said he did not know to whom he was renting his house, according to Bloomberg.

Baker Hughes could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero told a news conference this week that nothing improper had occurred with the U.S. firm, and said Baker Hughes' most important business years with Pemex took place under previous Mexican administrations.

Lopez Beltran has not commented publicly on the reports, but has retweeted statements on Twitter that said he did not rent the house using public funds.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular