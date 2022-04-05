US Markets

Mexican president to speak to Canada's Trudeau on Tuesday

Dave Graham Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak by telephone to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning.

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak by telephone to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning.

Various issues would be discussed during the call, Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

