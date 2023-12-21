Mexican president to speak to Biden on Thursday, migration eyed

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak to U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday morning and that he could discuss migration with his counterpart.

Lopez Obrador, speaking at a regular morning press conference, said Biden had requested the call.

"I have a call with President Biden at 9 a.m.," Lopez Obrador said.

When asked by a reporter what the two would discuss, Lopez Obrador said: "I think migration."

The White House on Wednesday said it was working closely with Mexico's government to resolve issues that led the Biden administration to close two rail crossings at the Texas-Mexico border used by increasing numbers of migrants to enter the U.S.

Agricultural groups decried the closures, saying they were causing steep export losses.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

