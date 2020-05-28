US Markets

Mexican president to restart trips in spite of coronavirus spike

Contributors
Raul Cortes Reuters
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he would next week resume tours of the country, which he had suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, even though fatalities and new infections have just hit record levels.

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he would next week resume tours of the country, which he had suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, even though fatalities and new infections have just hit record levels.

"I've taken the decision to go because we need to restart our public life and move toward the new normality, with all the precautions," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news briefing.

With the jury still out over whether the government has the virus under control, the decision carries risks for Lopez Obrador. His initially carefree attitude toward the pandemic sat uneasily with voters, until he began supporting quarantining.

On Wednesday evening, Mexico reported a record number of new daily infections, 3,463. On Tuesday the country registered 501 deaths from the novel coronavirus, Mexico's highest in one day so far.

Under pressure from the United States, Mexico has begun opening up the country from a lockdown - even though opinion polls show most Mexicans still favor prioritizing safety over the economy.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Dave Graham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular