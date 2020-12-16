US Markets

Mexican president to nominate education minister as next U.S. ambassador

Contributors
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will nominate Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma as the next ambassador to the United States, by far the country's most important trading partner.

Adds background

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will nominate Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma as the next ambassador to the United States, by far the country's most important trading partner.

The appointment comes after Martha Barcena said earlier this week that she had decided to retire early and leave her post in the coming months after 43 years in foreign policy.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular