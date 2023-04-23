Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the third known infection, adding that while he was not seriously ill he would take a few days off.

Lopez Obrador, 69, who had a serious heart attack in 2013, reported mild symptoms from both of his previous bouts of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

"It's not serious," he wrote on his official Twitter account. "My heart is at 100%."

Lopez Obrador said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would host his regular morning news conference.

In January 2022, Lopez Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization and was found to be in good health.

Back then, the government said the president has regular check ups that include lab tests, electrocardiograms, stress tests and CT scans.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Diane Craft)

