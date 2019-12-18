US Markets

Mexican president sees prompt U.S. ratification of USMCA trade deal

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MEXICO'S PRESIDENCY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he expected a speedy ratification by the U.S. Congress of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal after a congressional committee backed the accord on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he expected a speedy ratification by the U.S. Congress of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal after a congressional committee backed the accord on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said there was "every indication" that Congress would complete approval of the deal in the next few days.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular