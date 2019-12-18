Mexican president sees prompt U.S. ratification of USMCA trade deal

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he expected a speedy ratification by the U.S. Congress of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal after a congressional committee backed the accord on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said there was "every indication" that Congress would complete approval of the deal in the next few days.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.