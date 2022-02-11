US Markets

Mexican president sees no diplomatic fall-out from Spain comments

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expected no adverse diplomatic fall-out from his remarks earlier this week in which he had suggesting pausing relations with Spain, Mexico's former colonial power.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expected no adverse diplomatic fall-out from his remarks earlier this week in which he had suggesting pausing relations with Spain, Mexico's former colonial power.

Asked about the spat, Lopez Obrador said he had explained matters, and that he had raised the issue to highlight what he casts as improper business practices by Spanish companies in Mexico during the previous three Mexican administrations.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated his respect for the Spanish people.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular