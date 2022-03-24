US Markets
C

Mexican president says won't put up obstacles to Citibanamex sale

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he will not put up any obstacles to the sale of Citigroup's Mexican consumer banking business.

Speaking during a news conference, the president said his preference would be for a Mexican buyer for the unit and expects the bank's cultural assets to stay in the country.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

C

