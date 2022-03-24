Mexican president says won't put up obstacles to Citibanamex sale

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he will not put up any obstacles to the sale of Citigroup's Mexican consumer banking business.

Speaking during a news conference, the president said his preference would be for a Mexican buyer for the unit and expects the bank's cultural assets to stay in the country.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.