US Markets

Mexican president says will soon announce second infrastructure investment plan

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said his government will soon announce a second package of infrastructure investment with the private sector, following a nearly $14 billion plan announced last month.

Adds president quote, context

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said his government will soon announce a second package of infrastructure investment with the private sector, following a nearly $14 billion plan announced last month.

Lopez Obrador plans to meet next week with business leaders to develop the plan, he told his daily news conference.

The deal is expected to result in "another package of infrastructure works with significant amounts of funding to keep boosting the country's economy," Lopez Obrador added.

The government last month presented a plan worth over 297 billion pesos ($14.3 billion)to invest in some 39 projects, mostly through private financing, and was slated to be the first in a series of investment announcements.

($1 = 20.7361 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Chizu Nomiyama)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular