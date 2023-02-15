US Markets

Mexican President says will sign lithium reserves over to Energy Ministry on Saturday

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

February 15, 2023 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Raúl Cortés Fernández for Reuters ->

Adds president quote

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he will sign a decree on Saturday to hand over the concession for all of the country's lithium reserves to the Energy Ministry.

Lopez Obrador nationalized the country's vast lithium deposits last April, hoping to cash in on surging demand for the metal from makers of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

But the move has attracted skepticism as to whether Mexico can commercially extract its lithium, which is found mostly in clay deposits, without private expertise.

"(On Saturday) I will sign the decree to deliver the concession of the country's lithium, all reserves, to the Ministry of Energy," he said during his daily news conference, when describing his agenda for a trip to the northwestern border state of Sonora from Feb. 16 to 19.

(Reporting by Raúl Cortés Fernández; writing by Sarah Kinosian; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.