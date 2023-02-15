Mexican President says will sign lithium reserves over to Energy Ministry on Saturday

Adds president quote

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he will sign a decree on Saturday to hand over the concession for all of the country's lithium reserves to the Energy Ministry.

Lopez Obrador nationalized the country's vast lithium deposits last April, hoping to cash in on surging demand for the metal from makers of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

But the move has attracted skepticism as to whether Mexico can commercially extract its lithium, which is found mostly in clay deposits, without private expertise.

"(On Saturday) I will sign the decree to deliver the concession of the country's lithium, all reserves, to the Ministry of Energy," he said during his daily news conference, when describing his agenda for a trip to the northwestern border state of Sonora from Feb. 16 to 19.

