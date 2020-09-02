Mexican president says will not increase taxes in 2021 budget

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the 2021 budget will not increase taxes.

Lopez Obrador has previously said there will be no tax increases or new taxes before 2021. The finance ministry is due to present the new budget on Sept. 8.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

