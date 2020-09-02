US Markets

Mexican president says will not increase taxes in 2021 budget

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the 2021 budget will not increase taxes.

Lopez Obrador has previously said there will be no tax increases or new taxes before 2021. The finance ministry is due to present the new budget on Sept. 8.

