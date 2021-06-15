US Markets

Mexican president says will not hike taxes

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not be sending any initiatives to Congress to increase taxes.

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not be sending any initiatives to Congress to increase taxes.

"There are no tax rises," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular