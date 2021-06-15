Mexican president says will not hike taxes

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not be sending any initiatives to Congress to increase taxes.

"There are no tax rises," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Franklin Paul)

