Mexican president says Washington summit with Trump likely in July

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday it is "very probable" that he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in early July.

His comments came after Trump said Lopez Obrador was "a really great guy" on Tuesday, adding that he expected the Mexican leader to visit the White House "pretty soon."

Lopez Obrador said he would like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join the meeting, which he framed in the context of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal taking effect between the three countries on July 1.

The meeting would not take place on July 1, but could come "immediately after", Lopez Obrador said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel) ((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MEXICO USA/ (UPDATE 1)

