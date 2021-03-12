Mexican president says "very large" oil find made in Tabasco state

Adds quote, details

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that a "very large" oil find had been made in Tabasco, his home state in southern Mexico.

"We discovered a very large oil field in Tabasco," said Lopez Obrador, adding that he would travel to the region on March 18, a day celebrated in Mexico to commemorate the 1938 nationalization of the oil industry.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at his regular morning news conference, gave no further details.

In 2019, state-run oil company Pemex announced an apparently separate potential 500 million barrel crude oil deposit at the Quesqui site in Tabasco state.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ana.Martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.