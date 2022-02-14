Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan.

The U.S. embassy said the U.S. avocado inspection program in Michoacan was suspended pending a review of the security situation. Though exports are not formally blocked, U.S. officials must inspect avocados being sent to the United States.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

