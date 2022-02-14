Commodities

Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan.

The U.S. embassy said the U.S. avocado inspection program in Michoacan was suspended pending a review of the security situation. Though exports are not formally blocked, U.S. officials must inspect avocados being sent to the United States.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular