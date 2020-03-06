Mexican president says there are no plans for fiscal reforms

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his administration had no plans for fiscal reforms and reiterated one of his main election campaign promises that it would not rise taxes.

