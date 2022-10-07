Mexican president says tax chief Raquel Buenrostro to be next economy minister
MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country's tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison)
((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))
